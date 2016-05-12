NFL Network's Akbar Gbajabiamila honored by LACC

NFL Network's own Akbar Gbajabiamila was honored Wednesday by the Los Angeles City Council for his heroic actions after he witnessed a hit-and-run in June last year. Gbajabiamila chased down a car and photographed the license plate after the vehicle struck an LAPD officer on a motorcycle and sped away.
The photographs on his cell phone led to the arrest in the case.
"I don't feel like I'm a hero," Gbajabiamila said Wednesday. "Ultimately they're the heroes. They're the ones that sacrifice their lives for the community."
The officer involved in the crash, LAPD Motor Officer Hank Colebrooke, had to have shoulder surgery and suffered a knee injury, according to NBC Los Angeles. It could have been a lot worse though had Gbajabiamila not shielded the officer with his car so he wouldn't get hit by oncoming traffic.
"I was obviously very pleased to have him stop," Colebrooke said.
The officer added: "The guy is a standup guy. I didn't think I'd ever see him again."
Wednesday was the first time the two saw each other face-to-face since the crash. While Gbajabiamila received a commendation plaque at the ceremony, seeing Colebrooke recover well after the incident must have been the true reward.