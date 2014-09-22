NFL names Dawn Hudson Chief Marketing Officer

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 08:18 AM

Veteran marketing and advertising executive Dawn Hudson has been named the National Football League's Chief Marketing Officer, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

Hudson will oversee the development, direction and implementation of all marketing activities for the NFL. Hudson will report to Commissioner Goodell and begin next month at the league's New York office.

"We are looking forward to working with Dawn, whose experience as a leader and marketer will help further connect the NFL with fans," said Goodell.

"I am excited to join the NFL where I will be able to combine two of my passions -- sports and marketing," said Hudson. "Sports have always played a big role in my life and in my career. While at Pepsi, I worked with numerous sports properties, including the NFL, and I also served as a LGPA board member."

Hudson replaces Mark Waller as the NFL's CMO. In a series of organizational changes last month, it was announced that Waller now will focus exclusively on the growth of the NFL's international business.

Hudson brings to the NFL broad experience at the highest level in a variety of industries, including consumer goods, food service, and communications.

For the past five years, she served as the Vice Chairman of The Parthenon Group, a Boston-based strategic consulting firm. She led and developed the firm's consumer practice, focusing on food, beverage and restaurant sectors across North America, Europe and Asia. Hudson focused on growth strategies and serving CMOs with critical investment decisions.

Hudson previously spent 11 years at PepsiCo, where she rose to President & CEO of Pepsi-Cola North America. She held other senior level positions at PepsiCo where she was the top marketer at Pepsi-Cola North America and Frito-Lay International. Hudson was named one of Advertising Age's Top 50 Marketers when she was CMO of Pepsi-Cola North America.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Hudson gained extensive marketing, advertising and brand experience at major agencies such as DMB&B and Omnicom.

Hudson currently serves on a number of boards of public companies and was a board member of the LPGA from 2001-2010, the last two years as chair. Hudson is a former chair and board member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

Hudson is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

