NFL memo reminds teams against faking injuries to stop clock

"To avoid the necessity of a rule with many unattractive qualities, teams are strongly urged to cooperate with this policy," the memo states. "We are determined to take all necessary steps to ensure that it does not become an issue. We have been fortunate that teams and players have consistently complied with the spirit of the rule over the years and this has not been an issue for the NFL. We are determined to take all necessary steps to ensure that it does not become an issue."