NFL Media talent predicts 2015 season

The 2015 NFL season kicks off Thursday night. Our crew at NFL Media is already making their predictions for this year's Super Bowl.
Here's who they picked to make it to the big game.
"The Patriots are perennial contenders. They're one of the best that handles scandal and controversy. What breeds champions is how you handle pressure. Come December and January, they are able to do the opposite. They handle it well."
On picking the Colts: "Their speed on the outsides. Ty Hilton, Phillip Dorsett, and Andre Johnson...that's so much power on offense. But the question is what can they get on defense?"
On picking the Cowboys: "The AFC is wide open. The (Cowboys') offensive line. Juice will be added after week 4. Greg Hardy and Rolando McClain coming back from suspension. It will give the team a boost. To win a Super Bowl, you need to run and get to the quarterback. The key factor for them will be finding a running game."
"The Broncos' run game and defense is balanced. Dallas' offensive line, can a defense stand up to them? They own the line of scrimmage. It all starts up front, a huge advantage."
"They (Seattle) got the juice right now."
On picking the Colts: "It's their time. Defense is better, Andrew Luck is progressive, and pieces added on offense."
On picking the Packers: "Green Bay was so close last year. If anyone can overcome a loss of Jordy Nelson, it's Aaron Rodgers."
On picking the Steelers: "(Their) offense could be the best in the league. (They're) capable of being a good defense, which will give them a shot."
"(Seattle's) defense is still the best in the league. Their offense is a little more dynamic with Russell and Jimmy."