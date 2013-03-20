NFL Media scores a record 24 Sports Emmy Award nominations

NFL Media -- comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL RedZone, NFL.com and NFL Mobile -- received 24 Sports Emmy Award nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. This total surpasses the 18 nominations NFL Media received in 2010, setting a new record.
This year, NFL Network earned a record 16 Sports Emmy Award nominations. Also setting a record with its 16 nominations, NFL Films is the only company with nominated programs produced for four TV networks (HBO, NBC Sports Network, NFL Network and Showtime).
NFL Network's Rich Eisen earned a nomination in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Host for his work on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning, Thursday Night Football pregame, halftime and postgame shows and The Rich Eisen Podcast. This is Eisen's third career Emmy nomination.
In his second year in the Thursday Night Football booth for NFL Network, Mike Mayock earned his second consecutive nomination in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality -- Sports Event Analyst.
NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner received his first Sports Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Analyst, based on his work throughout the season on such programs as NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access and Around the League Live.
NFL Total Access, the NFL's show of record, secured its first nomination in the category of Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily.
For the second consecutive year, the critically-acclaimed NFL Network/NFL Films series A Football Life was recognized with two nominations -- in both the Outstanding Sports Series/Anthology category as well as for the "Life Story" promotional announcement/episodic.
NFL Films, which has won 107 Sports Emmy Awards, earned four nominations for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins, which it produces with HBO. Hard Knocks earned a nomination in the categories of Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology, Outstanding Editing, Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound, and Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics. Also, NFL Films swept all three of the nominations in the category of Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics.
Following its fourth season, NFL RedZone secured its second Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding New Approaches Sports Event Coverage.
For the third time in the show's three seasons, the NFL Network/NFL.com production The NFL Season: A Biography received a nomination in the Outstanding New Approaches Sports Programming category. NFL.com/NFL Films received a second nomination in the category for Everything to Prove.
The 34th Annual Sports Emmys Awards will be presented on Tuesday, May 7 in New York City at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Following is a complete list of NFL Media's nominations:
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SPECIAL
Still Standing: The Earl Campbell Story (NBC Sports Network/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
Namath (HBO/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SERIES/ANTHOLOGY
A Football Life (NFL Network/NFL Films)
*OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW -- WEEKLY*
Inside the NFL (Showtime/CBS Sports/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW -- DAILY
NFL Total Access (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
NFL Films Presents: Slackliner (NFL Network/NFL Films)
NFL GameDay Morning: Immaculate Remembrance (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE
NFL RedZone (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS PROGRAMMING
Everything to Prove (NFL.com/NFL Films)
The NFL Season: A Biography (NFL Media)
OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS PROGRAMMING -- SHORT FORMAT
Speaking Out (NFL Media)
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY -- STUDIO HOST
Rich Eisen (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY -- STUDIO ANALYST
Kurt Warner (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY -- SPORTS EVENT ANALYST
Mike Mayock (NFL Network/NBC)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK
NFL Films Presents (NFL Network/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITING
THE DICK SCHAAP WRITING AWARD
NFL Films Presents: Like a Rose (NFL Network/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION/DIRECTION/LYRICS
OUTSTANDING POST PRODUCED AUDIO/SOUND
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT -- EPISODIC
A Football Life: Life Story (NFL Network/NFL Films)
