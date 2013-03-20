NFL Media scores a record 24 Sports Emmy Award nominations

Published: Mar 20, 2013 at 11:01 AM

NFL Media -- comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL RedZone, NFL.com and NFL Mobile -- received 24 Sports Emmy Award nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. This total surpasses the 18 nominations NFL Media received in 2010, setting a new record.

This year, NFL Network earned a record 16 Sports Emmy Award nominations. Also setting a record with its 16 nominations, NFL Films is the only company with nominated programs produced for four TV networks (HBO, NBC Sports Network, NFL Network and Showtime).

NFL Network's Rich Eisen earned a nomination in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Host for his work on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning, Thursday Night Football pregame, halftime and postgame shows and The Rich Eisen Podcast. This is Eisen's third career Emmy nomination.

In his second year in the Thursday Night Football booth for NFL Network, Mike Mayock earned his second consecutive nomination in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality -- Sports Event Analyst.

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner received his first Sports Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Analyst, based on his work throughout the season on such programs as NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access and Around the League Live.

NFL Total Access, the NFL's show of record, secured its first nomination in the category of Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily.

For the second consecutive year, the critically-acclaimed NFL Network/NFL Films series A Football Life was recognized with two nominations -- in both the Outstanding Sports Series/Anthology category as well as for the "Life Story" promotional announcement/episodic.

NFL Films, which has won 107 Sports Emmy Awards, earned four nominations for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins, which it produces with HBO. Hard Knocks earned a nomination in the categories of Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology, Outstanding Editing, Outstanding Post Produced Audio/Sound, and Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics. Also, NFL Films swept all three of the nominations in the category of Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics.

Following its fourth season, NFL RedZone secured its second Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding New Approaches Sports Event Coverage.

For the third time in the show's three seasons, the NFL Network/NFL.com production The NFL Season: A Biography received a nomination in the Outstanding New Approaches Sports Programming category. NFL.com/NFL Films received a second nomination in the category for Everything to Prove.

The 34th Annual Sports Emmys Awards will be presented on Tuesday, May 7 in New York City at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Following is a complete list of NFL Media's nominations:

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SPECIAL

Still Standing: The Earl Campbell Story (NBC Sports Network/NFL Films)

Tecmo Super Bowl (NFL Network/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Namath (HBO/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SERIES/ANTHOLOGY

A Football Life (NFL Network/NFL Films)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins (HBO/NFL Films)

*OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW -- WEEKLY*

Inside the NFL (Showtime/CBS Sports/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW -- DAILY

NFL Total Access (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

NFL Films Presents: Slackliner (NFL Network/NFL Films)

NFL GameDay Morning: Immaculate Remembrance (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE

NFL RedZone (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS PROGRAMMING

Everything to Prove (NFL.com/NFL Films)

The NFL Season: A Biography (NFL Media)

OUTSTANDING NEW APPROACHES SPORTS PROGRAMMING -- SHORT FORMAT

Speaking Out (NFL Media)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY -- STUDIO HOST

Rich Eisen (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY -- STUDIO ANALYST

Kurt Warner (NFL Network)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY -- SPORTS EVENT ANALYST

Mike Mayock (NFL Network/NBC)

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK

NFL Films Presents (NFL Network/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING EDITING

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins (HBO/NFL Films)

THE DICK SCHAAP WRITING AWARD

NFL Films Presents: Like a Rose (NFL Network/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION/DIRECTION/LYRICS

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins (HBO/NFL Films)

Road to the Super Bowl (NBC/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING POST PRODUCED AUDIO/SOUND

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins (HBO/NFL Films)

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT -- EPISODIC

A Football Life: Life Story (NFL Network/NFL Films)

ABOUT NFL NETWORK

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

Currently in more than 72 million homes, NFL Network has carriage agreements with each of the country's largest television providers including Comcast, DirecTV, DISH Network, Cablevision, Cox, Charter, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-Verse.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming is streamed live on NFL Mobile from Verizon. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

