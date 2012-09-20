NFL, locked-out officials' reps meet for two days; no deal yet

While NFL replacement officials remain set to officiate Week 3 games, the league and the NFL Referees Association engaged in substantial talks Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer.
A source close to the locked-out referees told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Albert Breer that the NFLRA reached out to the league last Friday, and the talks commenced Tuesday night after the incidents during the "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.
The NFL and NFLRA spoke about money during their in-person meeting. But serious issues -- especially regarding benefits -- still remain between both sides, a source briefed on the discussions told Breer.
A source told Breer the parties are "too far apart" for discussions to have gotten too serious at this point, and the set of talks that happened this week did not go particularly well.
Further talks have not been ruled out and could happen soon, a source told Breer.
The NFL locked out the referees in June and hired replacements, who have been heavily criticized.