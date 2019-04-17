NFL likely to recommend adjusting training camp schedules

The NFL would not make a rule change now, but instead propose a handshake agreement among teams to abide by new guidelines. But the changes to practice schedules could be part of the next collective bargaining agreement. According to Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, the league's negotiating committee has already talked about a proposal to eliminated an organized team activity session during the offseason and attach those days to the start of training camp instead, so that players would be working the same number of days, but coaches would have more uninterrupted time with players.