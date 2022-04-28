2022 NFL Draft

NFL legends, active players scheduled to announce 2022 NFL Draft selections

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 04:43 PM

In the NFL's continuing effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas, including the commemoration of two historic anniversaries.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and the 1976 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Franco Harris will announce the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round selection in honor of the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

Day 2 draft selections will be highlighted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka, who will announce Miami's third-round choice. Csonka was a member of the Dolphins' 1972 undefeated team that went 17-0, capped by a win in Super Bowl VII, and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022.

In addition to announcing NFL draft selections, players are on-site to mentor the prospects and give back to the city of Las Vegas through a variety of service-driven events to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Below is the list of players scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's NFL draft:

Table inside Article
TEAMPLAYERANNOUNCEMENT ROUND
Arizona CardinalsAeneas WilliamsRound 2
Atlanta FalconsWarrick DunnRound 2
Baltimore RavensMatt StoverRound 2
Buffalo BillsStevie JohnsonRound 2
Carolina PanthersThomas DavisRound 2
Chicago BearsMatt ForteRound 2
Cincinnati BengalsIsaac CurtisRound 2
Detroit LionsBarry SandersRound 2
Green Bay PackersAaron JonesRound 2
Houston TexansJonathan JosephRound 2
Indianapolis ColtsAnthony CastanzoRound 2
Jacksonville JaguarsTony BoselliRound 2
Kansas City ChiefsTony GonzalezRound 2
Minnesota VikingsEd MarinaroRound 2
New England PatriotsLawrence GuyRound 2
New Orleans SaintsCameron JordanRound 2
New York JetsDarrelle RevisRound 2
Pittsburgh SteelersChase ClaypoolRound 2
San Francisco 49ersArik ArmsteadRound 2
Washington CommandersSantana MossRound 2
Cleveland BrownsAndrew HawkinsRound 3
Dallas CowboysEmmitt SmithRound 3
Denver BroncosElvis DumervilRound 3
Las Vegas RaidersMarcus AllenRound 3
Los Angeles ChargersAustin EkelerRound 3
Los Angeles RamsSteven JacksonRound 3
Miami DolphinsLarry CsonkaRound 3
New York GiantsAmani ToomerRound 3
Philadelphia EaglesJon DorenbosRound 3
Seattle SeahawksShaquem GriffinRound 3
Tampa Bay BuccaneersSimeon RiceRound 3
Tennessee TitansBilly "White Shoes" JohnsonRound 3

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Thursday ahead of Round 1

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze admitted he has "no clue on what's really gonna happen tonight" in regard to which team selects QB Malik Willis. Freeze added that the Panthers, Steelers and Seahawks have had the most contact.

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers trade up for lone Round 1 QB

In Lance Zierlein's final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Steelers trading up for a quarterback -- the only one picked in Round 1.

news

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles, Packers trade up for wide receivers

In his third and final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, Peter Schrager has two teams -- the Eagles and Packers -- trading up to nab wide receivers. Which rookie might be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers this fall?

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

In his final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, Daniel Jeremiah projects two quarterbacks to be among the top 32 picks and forecasts the Cowboys to be one of seven teams that select a wide receiver.

news

Acclaimed painter Rob Prior to render portraits of top picks during 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL will be introducing a new element of arts and culture into the 2022 NFL Draft by capturing the moment each of the top picks are selected with custom paintings by Rob Prior. The paintings will later be auctioned off to raise funds for the NFL Foundation.

news

2022 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target

Who are the potential sleepers of the 2022 NFL Draft? Using the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, Mike Band identifies eight prospects to target AFTER Round 1.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

It's been a week since news broke that Deebo Samuel had requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears the field of potential landing spots for the wide receiver is still wide open, and could stay that way for a while, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top wide receiver prospects

Can Garrett Wilson take the NFL by storm like Odell Beckham Jr. did as a rookie? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: A sneak peek at Daniel Jeremiah's final mock of the first round

Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft will be unveiled in an NFL Network special at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. In the meantime, here's a sneak peek at DJ's forecast for one of the most unpredictable first rounds in memory.

news

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Drake London first of seven WRs selected

Drake London is the first of seven receivers selected in Charles Davis' final mock of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round. Which team takes the USC star? Who else selects a wideout?

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW