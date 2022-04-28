NFL legends, active players scheduled to announce 2022 NFL Draft selections

In the NFL's continuing effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas, including the commemoration of two historic anniversaries.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and the 1976 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Franco Harris will announce the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round selection in honor of the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

Day 2 draft selections will be highlighted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka, who will announce Miami's third-round choice. Csonka was a member of the Dolphins' 1972 undefeated team that went 17-0, capped by a win in Super Bowl VII, and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022.

In addition to announcing NFL draft selections, players are on-site to mentor the prospects and give back to the city of Las Vegas through a variety of service-driven events to celebrate this momentous occasion.