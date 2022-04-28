NFL legends, active players scheduled to announce 2022 NFL Draft selections

In the NFL's continuing effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2022 NFL Draft by announcing various selections in Las Vegas, including the commemoration of two historic anniversaries.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and the 1976 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Franco Harris will announce the Pittsburgh Steelers first-round selection in honor of the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."
Day 2 draft selections will be highlighted by Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka, who will announce Miami's third-round choice. Csonka was a member of the Dolphins' 1972 undefeated team that went 17-0, capped by a win in Super Bowl VII, and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022.
In addition to announcing NFL draft selections, players are on-site to mentor the prospects and give back to the city of Las Vegas through a variety of service-driven events to celebrate this momentous occasion.
Below is the list of players scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's NFL draft:
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|ANNOUNCEMENT ROUND
|Arizona Cardinals
|Aeneas Williams
|Round 2
|Atlanta Falcons
|Warrick Dunn
|Round 2
|Baltimore Ravens
|Matt Stover
|Round 2
|Buffalo Bills
|Stevie Johnson
|Round 2
|Carolina Panthers
|Thomas Davis
|Round 2
|Chicago Bears
|Matt Forte
|Round 2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Isaac Curtis
|Round 2
|Detroit Lions
|Barry Sanders
|Round 2
|Green Bay Packers
|Aaron Jones
|Round 2
|Houston Texans
|Jonathan Joseph
|Round 2
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Castanzo
|Round 2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tony Boselli
|Round 2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Tony Gonzalez
|Round 2
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ed Marinaro
|Round 2
|New England Patriots
|Lawrence Guy
|Round 2
|New Orleans Saints
|Cameron Jordan
|Round 2
|New York Jets
|Darrelle Revis
|Round 2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chase Claypool
|Round 2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Arik Armstead
|Round 2
|Washington Commanders
|Santana Moss
|Round 2
|Cleveland Browns
|Andrew Hawkins
|Round 3
|Dallas Cowboys
|Emmitt Smith
|Round 3
|Denver Broncos
|Elvis Dumervil
|Round 3
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Marcus Allen
|Round 3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|Round 3
|Los Angeles Rams
|Steven Jackson
|Round 3
|Miami Dolphins
|Larry Csonka
|Round 3
|New York Giants
|Amani Toomer
|Round 3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jon Dorenbos
|Round 3
|Seattle Seahawks
|Shaquem Griffin
|Round 3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Simeon Rice
|Round 3
|Tennessee Titans
|Billy "White Shoes" Johnson
|Round 3