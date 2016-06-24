NFL, league's Florida teams donate $400K to OneOrlando Fund

Published: Jun 24, 2016 at 04:15 AM

The National Football League Foundation and the NFL's three Florida-based teams -- the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- are uniting to support the victims' families and survivors of the tragedy in Orlando. Together they will contribute $400,000 to the OneOrlando Fund.

The OneOrlando Fund was formed by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to directly support victims' families and survivors.  For more information on assisting the Orlando community or contributing to the OneOrlando Fund please visit: https://www.oneorlando.org.

"Our City has just begun to recover from the impact of the Pulse tragedy," said Mayor Dyer.  "The support of partners like the NFL and the NFL's three Florida-based teams sends a signal to our City that we are not in this alone.  The money we are raising will provide a way to help us respond to the needs of our community, now and in the time to come.  Words cannot begin to express how grateful we are for the outpouring of support from across the globe."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. This was a deeply disturbing and tragic event, one that has had reverberations across the entire country," said Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We are encouraged by the strength and resilience of the Orlando community and will continue to look for ways to lend our support."

Jaguars Team Owner Shad Khan stated, "In the face of this tragedy, the Jaguars stand in solidarity with the citizens of Central Florida. In addition to our team contribution, our fans are also supporting our Central Florida neighbors by donating at www.jaguars.com/jaxfororlando. Along with the NFL and our fellow Florida teams, the entire Jaguars family offers our condolences and continued support for the city of Orlando."

"It's hard to find words to describe the emotions we all felt when news of this senseless tragedy broke," said Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. "We are united with the NFL, the Jaguars, and the Buccaneers in making this commitment to the OneOrlando Fund. We give our heartfelt condolences to those impacted by this horrific act and are hopeful that these donations help in their time of need."

Glazer Family Foundation Co-President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said, "The tragic and heartbreaking events that occurred in Orlando last week have had a profound effect on our entire country. We stand united with our neighbors in Orlando and pledge our support as they begin the process of healing as a community. Our deepest condolences go out to those who lost loved ones and we will continue to keep them, as well as all who were impacted, in our hearts and minds."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW