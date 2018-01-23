NFL launches campaign to build on commitment to social justice

The working group committee, which held its first meeting at the league office in December, includes Arizona Cardinals Owner and President Michael Bidwill, Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank, Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam, Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan, and Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. The player representatives are New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum, NFL Legend Anquan Boldin, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Normanand NFL Legend Aeneas Williams. Quotes from each owner and player on the committee are below. The group will focus on supporting programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a priority on supporting improvements in education and economic development, community and police relations, and the criminal justice system. It will work directly with league staff to help identify future initiatives that have both broad support and a potential for high impact, and make financial recommendations accordingly. The NFL Foundation is also launching a new grant today for active and retired players who develop social justice programming or partner with local non-profit organizations committed to this work. A similar grant will be open for club foundations later this month.