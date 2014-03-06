NFL kickers come out against longer extra point

Placekickers would like it known they don't appreciate the NFL trying to meddle with their extra point.
Several kickers were up in arms after NFL Media's Judy Battista reported that the competition committee will discuss the possibility of moving the extra point back to the 25-yard line (making it a 43-yard attempt).
Adam Vinatieri told USA Today that the move doesn't make sense because it could lead to more injuries. The NFL is trying to lessen injuries, not create more contact, Vinatieri astutely pointed out.
"I don't understand the logic. Will it make the game safer for people by moving the extra point back to a 43-yarder? If anything, players are going to rush harder because they're thinking, 'That far of a field goal-type try, we have to go after blocking it more,'" Vinatieri said this week. "If you want to talk about potential risk, more guys get injured on a field goal than extra point.
"It definitely will change the game. For the better? I'm not sure."
Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely doesn't believe a change will happen soon, but he acknowledged that moving the kick back would add more pressure to the extra point. He also suggested coaches might consider going for two more often in that situation.
"A change would create more strategy because you'd have to decide if you'd want to kick it or go for two points because about 80 percent was average for 43-yard field goals last season," Feely said. "You're going to still trust your kicker to go out there and make 43-yard extra points."
Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker reiterated what he told Around The Leagueat the Pro Bowl: The NFL is plenty exciting without trying to soup up the extra point.
He told the Ravens' official website he has other plans if the ultimate goal for the NFL is to rid itself of kickers.
"If somebody wants to be honest and say they're trying to phase kickers out of the game, I'd appreciate that," Tucker said. "I'd start working out and I'd try to get a little faster and I'd work on my hands and become a slot receiver. I want to play the game."
