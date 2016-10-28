NFL interviews Ezekiel Elliott as part of domestic violence probe

NFL investigators recently interviewed Ezekiel Elliott as part of the league's ongoing probe into allegations he assaulted his girlfriend last summer, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The league's investigation into the Cowboys rookie running back is ongoing, Rapoport said on NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live on Friday.
Elliott's now ex-girlfriend told police in July that Elliott abused her on five separate occassions from July 17 through July 22, 2016, according to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office. In September, prosecutors announced they would not charge Elliott.
"After reviewing the totality of the evidence, the City Attorney's Office, Prosecutor Division is declining to approve criminal charges in this matter for any of the 5 alleged incidents. This is primarily due to conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges."
Elliott has denied assaulting his now ex-girlfriend.
The Cowboys rookie running back leads the NFL with 703 rushing yards for the 5-1 Cowboys heading into Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.