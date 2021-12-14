NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 14

Around the NFL

The Indianapolis Colts are welcoming a key member of their offensive line back into the fold in Week 15.

The team announced Tuesday that center Ryan Kelly has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kelly, who was placed on the list on Dec. 4, told reporters he dealt with mild symptoms for a few days while in protocol but is "feeling good" now.

The 28-year-old former first rounder has been a fixture on the Colts' O-line since joining the club in 2016. He's started 12 of Indy's 13 games this season with his lone DNP coming in Week 13 as result of his COVID-list designation.

With their bye week now behind them, the Colts can continue their preparation for a pivotal Saturday night showdown against the 9-4 Patriots with Kelly's stout presence back in the lineup.

The matchup will air exclusively on NFL Network at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Carolina Panthers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport reported. McCaffrey was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12. The Panthers placed McCaffrey on the reserve/COVID list, and activated offensive lineman Trent Scott from the list.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Darius Phillips on injured reserve.
  • The Cleveland Browns placed the following players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: receiver Jarvis Landry﻿, tight end Austin Hooper﻿, offensive linemen Drew Forbes﻿, Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills﻿, and defensive end Takkarist McKinley﻿. Practice squad receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were also placed on the list.
  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said defensive lineman Chris Jones will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With Kansas City playing the Chargers on Thursday, Jones' availability for Week 15 is now in doubt.
  • Los Angeles Rams receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, per Rapoport.

Roster moves

  • The Carolina Panthers waived tight end Colin Thompson.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman to the practice squad.
  • The Cleveland Browns signed receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley to the practice squad.
  • The Washington Football Team signed linebacker Nate Orchard off the Packers' practice squad and signed defensive tackle Hercules Mata'afa to the practice squad.

