NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday be the first?

"That's a hard one, I think it could go down to the wire." Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday.

The former MVP is dealing with an ankle sprain that sidelined him for the final three quarters of the Ravens' Week 14 loss to the Browns. Coach John Harbaugh noted the day after that his star quarterback did not suffer a high-ankle sprain and the team planned for Jackson to play versus the Packers. But as the game nears, Jackson doesn't sound any closer to being available.