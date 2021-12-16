NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 16

Lamar Jackson has never missed an NFL start because of injury. Will Sunday be the first?
"That's a hard one, I think it could go down to the wire." Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday.
The former MVP is dealing with an ankle sprain that sidelined him for the final three quarters of the Ravens' Week 14 loss to the Browns. Coach John Harbaugh noted the day after that his star quarterback did not suffer a high-ankle sprain and the team planned for Jackson to play versus the Packers. But as the game nears, Jackson doesn't sound any closer to being available.
"He's getting treatment around the clock," Roman said, declining to state whether Jackson would return to practice Thursday. "He's a good healer but we'll just have to see what the doctors say."
Injuries/COVID-19
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor have been placed in COVID protocol.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he's "hopeful" wideout Adam Thielen (ankle) will be available for Monday against the Bears. Zimmer also said that defensive assistant Paul Guenther and three strength coaches are currently unavailable because of COVID-19.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge said cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who's been out with a quad injury, tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Washington Football Team placed safety Kamren Curl, center Keith Ismael and center Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WFT has now placed 15 players on the list since Sunday.
Roster moves
- The Washington Football Team signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence.