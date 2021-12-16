Bears OC Bill Lazor, DC Sean Desai, special teams coach Chris Tabor in COVID-19 protocol 

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has made its way to Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coach Chris Tabor are in the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be present at Halas Hall today.

The Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, and Nagy said they are not currently discussing replacement duties for the three coaches, per Shaw Local News Network.

The Bears will be conducting a walk-through Thursday instead of a live practice, per Nagy, who added he was unsure about the practice plan for Friday at this time.