NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 21

Published: Jan 21, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout right tackle Tristan Wirfs is on the mend from a right ankle injury, and his status for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams remains unclear.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said that Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, who is also nursing an ankle injury, participated in individual drills but not team drills on Friday, according to team reporter Carmen Vitali. Wirfs has started every game this season and was named to the All-Pro team. Arians described the two as "progressing nicely," and added that the pair's playing status likely will be determined about 90 minutes before the 3 p.m. ET kickoff against the Rams.

Both were injured in the Bucs' wild-card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Wirfs exited the game after just a few plays and did not return, while Jensen played through his injury. Neither participated in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Their availability is of great importance if Tom Brady, one of the NFL's most well-protected quarterbacks, is to have time to throw against a talented Rams defensive line.

Running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman were the only Bucs players to miss Friday's practice, according to Arians. Jones is dealing with an ankle injury, while Perriman has a torn muscle in his side, Arians said.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Buffalo Bills have no players with game status designations on the injury report for Sunday night's Divisional Round showdown versus the Chiefs. Wideout ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ (rest) did not practice on Friday, but defensive end ﻿Mario Addison﻿ (shoulder) was a full participant after being limited for the two days prior.
  • Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory will have surgery on his left knee on Friday, the team announced. The 29-year-old is expected to be available for the offseason after surgery, but as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2022 season, where he will be playing is unclear. Gregory compiled six sacks, 17 QB hits, 30 pressures, three forced fumbles and one interception in 2021.
  • The Los Angeles Rams designated running back Darrell Henderson﻿, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and defensive back Robert Rochell to return from injured reserve.

Roster moves

  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated wide receiver Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

