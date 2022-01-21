Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Willie Gay Jr. will play in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup between the Chiefs and Bills.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters the news Friday, less than 48 hours after Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park, Kansas. Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Gay got into an argument with his son's mother while at her house and broke a vacuum.

Gay pleaded not guilty before posting $1,000 bond Thursday.

Gay returned to practice on Friday, per Reid, in time to resume preparation for Kansas City's postseason rematch with Buffalo.

The linebacker has started in 11 of 12 games played this season, recording 48 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed and 0.5 sacks. He and the Chiefs will have quite a task ahead of them this weekend when they attempt to contain Buffalo's potent offense.