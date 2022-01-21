Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a boost in the backfield for their Divisional Round showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
After missing the last three games, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game.
Edwards-Helaire has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant at practice through the week.
Injuries limited the Chiefs RB to just 10 games in the regular season. He had 517 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
With the Bills-Chiefs tilt anticipated to be a high-scoring affair, Kansas City reinforcements are on the way.