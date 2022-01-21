Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a boost in the backfield for their Divisional Round showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

After missing the last three games, Chiefs running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game.

Edwards-Helaire has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant at practice through the week.

Injuries limited the Chiefs RB to just 10 games in the regular season. He had 517 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.