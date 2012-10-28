NFL injury roundup: Jordy Nelson won't play for Pack

We'll update the biggest injury stories throughout Sunday morning, so check back here often.
- NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reports that St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola (collarbone) is inactive for the London game against the New England Patriots. It looks like he'll return after the Rams' bye week.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (hamstring), who was a game-time decision for his team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, is inactive.
- New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) is cautiously expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon after making the trip. UPDATE: Bradshaw is officially active.
- Cleveland Browns running back Trent Richardson (knee) will play against the San Diego Chargers. He was limited last week because of a rib injury.
- Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher is active against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite head and hamstring injuries. He'll run his consecutive games played streak to 232. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon (toe) remains out, so Josh Morgan and Leonard Hankerson will start at receiver.
- NFL Network's Michelle Beisner reports that Denver Broncos cornerback Tracy Porter (illness) isn't expected to be cleared to face his former team, the New Orleans Saints.
- Robert Mathis (knee) is out for the Indianapolis Colts, and Jerry Hughes will start for him against the Tennessee Titans. Running back Donald Brown is back from injury, but Vick Ballard is expected to start over him.
- Patriots guard Logan Mankins is out with calf and hip injuries. We're a little surprised he made the trip to London. Wide receiver Brandon Lloyd (knee) will start, as expected.
- Braylon Edwards is a surprising inactive for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the Detroit Lions. He wasn't listed on the injury report, but he reportedly woke up Sunday with swelling in his knee. Doug Baldwin also is out, as expected.
- Steelers running backs Rashard Mendenhall (Achilles) and Isaac Redman (ankle) are out against the Redskins. Redman was a game-time decision. Jonathan Dwyer will start at running back.