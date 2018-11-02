NFL honors service members, veterans with Salute to Service

Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $26 million for military and veteran nonprofit organizations. The NFL is proud to support its core military nonprofit partners -- the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the USO, and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) -- to fund programs and provide resources that improve the lives of service members, veterans and their families. The league also partners with USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to work together to honor and recognize service members and veterans with unique experiences around NFL calendar events.