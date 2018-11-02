NFL honors service members, veterans with Salute to Service

Published: Nov 02, 2018 at 03:51 AM

The National Football League today kicked off Salute to Service, the league's year-round effort to Honor, Empower and Connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. Salute to Service is highlighted in NFL games during Weeks 9-11 and other special events around the league, as fans and the NFL's 32 clubs demonstrate their gratitude for the sacrifices of our heroes.

Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $26 million for military and veteran nonprofit organizations. The NFL is proud to support its core military nonprofit partners -- the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the USO, and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) -- to fund programs and provide resources that improve the lives of service members, veterans and their families. The league also partners with USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, to work together to honor and recognize service members and veterans with unique experiences around NFL calendar events.

"The entire NFL family is excited to honor, empower and connect with the great men and women who serve our country in the U.S. Armed Forces," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it."

Beginning Sunday, November 4 and continuing throughout the rest of the month, clubs will designate one home game as their Salute to Service game, honoring servicemen and women from all branches and their families. To learn what each of the 32 clubs are doing to support Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/salute.

As the NFL did last year, to encourage fans to honor our military heroes and their families, the league will donate $5, up to $5 million, to its nonprofit partners for every use of #SaluteToService through November 19. On Veterans Day, the amount donated by the NFL will rise to $25 for each use of the designated hashtag.

A new Salute to Service PSA debuted last night during the Raiders-49ers Thursday Night Football game on FOX and NFL Network. The spot features New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram, Minnesota Vikings RB Latavius Murray, Cincinnati Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap, Carolina Panthers DE Mario Addison, Atlanta Falcons G Ben Garland and former NFL coach Rex Ryan on their USO Tour overseas to thank service members and learn more about their day-to-day activities.

