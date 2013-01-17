NFL head-coaching search tracker

Eight NFL coaches were fired after the regular season. All those jobs are filled now.
We covered all the news in Around the League, but here's the final list of how the eight teams' head-coaching searches turned out.
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians was hired as the new head coach of the Cardinals, the team announced Thursday. Arians met with the team Wednesday and Thursday and was one of several candidates to interview for the job.
Buffalo Bills
The Billshired former Syracuse coach Doug Marrone as their new head coach on Jan. 6. Marrone's previous NFL experience included a stint as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008. He also coached the New York Jets' offensive line from 2002 to 2005.
Chicago Bears
The Bears went north of the border in their search to replace Lovie Smith, hiring former Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman on Wednesday. Trestman, who led the Alouettes to Canadian Football League championships in 2009 and 2010, previously had worked as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.
Cleveland Browns
The Brownsselected former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski to be their new coach Jan. 10. Chudzinski, who served as the Browns' offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2008 and is an Ohio native, hired former San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner to run his offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Following a dismal 2-14 season, the Jaguarsselected Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to take over their head-coaching vacancy Thursday. Bradley, who has spent the past four seasons in Seattle, played an instrumental role in overseeing the Seahawks' return to the playoffs in 2012. His defensive unit gave up an NFL-low 15.3 points per game this season.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs went with experience when they hired longtime Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid on Jan. 4. Reid joined the Chiefs eager to get back on the winning track after missing the playoffs two consecutive seasons with the Eagles. He'll try to turn around a Chiefs team that finished 2-14 in 2012 and has made the playoffs only once in the past six seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles went to the college ranks to find their Andy Reid replacement, hiring Oregon coach Chip Kelly on Wednesday. Kelly initially said he would stay at Oregon after interviewing with the Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, but he reconsidered and took the position in Philadelphia. Kelly led Oregon to the 2011 BCS National Championship Game and guided the Ducks to a 12-1 record in 2012. Kelly has no previous NFL coaching experience.
San Diego Chargers
The Chargers looked to an AFC West rival to find their new coach, hiring Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Tuesday as their replacement for Norv Turner. McCoy spent four seasons with the Broncos and was instrumental in designing a Peyton Manning-led offense that helped Denver claim the AFC's top playoff seed this season. Before joining the Broncos, McCoy spent nine years on the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff.