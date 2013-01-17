Around the League

Presented By

NFL head-coaching search tracker

Published: Jan 17, 2013 at 12:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Eight NFL coaches were fired after the regular season. All those jobs are filled now.

We covered all the news in Around the League, but here's the final list of how the eight teams' head-coaching searches turned out.

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians was hired as the new head coach of the Cardinals, the team announced Thursday. Arians met with the team Wednesday and Thursday and was one of several candidates to interview for the job.

Buffalo Bills

The Billshired former Syracuse coach Doug Marrone as their new head coach on Jan. 6. Marrone's previous NFL experience included a stint as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008. He also coached the New York Jets' offensive line from 2002 to 2005.

Chicago Bears

The Bears went north of the border in their search to replace Lovie Smith, hiring former Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman on Wednesday. Trestman, who led the Alouettes to Canadian Football League championships in 2009 and 2010, previously had worked as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders.

Cleveland Browns

The Brownsselected former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski to be their new coach Jan. 10. Chudzinski, who served as the Browns' offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2008 and is an Ohio native, hired former San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner to run his offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Following a dismal 2-14 season, the Jaguarsselected Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to take over their head-coaching vacancy Thursday. Bradley, who has spent the past four seasons in Seattle, played an instrumental role in overseeing the Seahawks' return to the playoffs in 2012. His defensive unit gave up an NFL-low 15.3 points per game this season.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs went with experience when they hired longtime Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid on Jan. 4. Reid joined the Chiefs eager to get back on the winning track after missing the playoffs two consecutive seasons with the Eagles. He'll try to turn around a Chiefs team that finished 2-14 in 2012 and has made the playoffs only once in the past six seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles went to the college ranks to find their Andy Reid replacement, hiring Oregon coach Chip Kelly on Wednesday. Kelly initially said he would stay at Oregon after interviewing with the Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, but he reconsidered and took the position in Philadelphia. Kelly led Oregon to the 2011 BCS National Championship Game and guided the Ducks to a 12-1 record in 2012. Kelly has no previous NFL coaching experience.

San Diego Chargers

The Chargers looked to an AFC West rival to find their new coach, hiring Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Tuesday as their replacement for Norv Turner. McCoy spent four seasons with the Broncos and was instrumental in designing a Peyton Manning-led offense that helped Denver claim the AFC's top playoff seed this season. Before joining the Broncos, McCoy spent nine years on the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW