NFL has not determined season schedule release date

The NFL usually releases the official regular-season schedule in the week prior to the NFL draft, but that will not be the case this year.
"The schedule is not finalized, and no release date has been determined," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said in a statement to NFL.com's Around The League on Monday.
The NFL told Sports Business Journal on Monday the schedule will come out in the next week or two. While the schedule in recent years has come out in the week before the draft, that isn't always the case. The 2010 schedule was unveiled only two days before the draft. That was the first year the NFL moved to a Thursday night primetime start for the draft.
If you're looking for a best guess as to the schedule's release, April 23 would be it. But that's just a guess. The schedule also might come out after the draft in another effort to "stretch out" the NFL calendar and keep football high in the headline stacks.
The announcement of this year's schedule technically hasn't been postponed because it never officially was set in the first place. This much we know: The Baltimore Ravens will open the season on the road in the NFL's kickoff game.