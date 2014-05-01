NFL greats to announce second-round draft picks in prime time

In addition, Round 2 of the NFL Draft will be sponsored by Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL. To kick off the fourth year of its sponsorship, Bud Light will provide 32 NFL fans -- one representing each team's fan base -- a VIP experience at the Draft including a dinner reception with the players. Additionally, one of the winning fans will receive the opportunity to announce his or her favorite team's second round draft pick on stage with the player, and the other 31 fans will serve as card carriers for their teams' respective picks.