NFL games top most viewed sporting events of 2012 so far

The NFL traditionally has been a fixture atop the television ratings.
Halfway through 2012, the league is responsible for the top 12 most viewed sporting events of the year, according to Sports Media Watch.
Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots was the easy leader with a United States television record 111.346 viewers. The NFC Championship Game between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers ranked second, and the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens came in third.
Games prior to Week 17 were not eligible for the list.
The Bowl Championship Series National Championship Game between Alabama and LSU was the most viewed non-NFL telecast, finishing 13th in the rankings.
In all, 16 NFL broadcasts appeared on the list.