NFL game in Mexico presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte

Published: Jun 03, 2016 at 10:23 AM

Mexico City, June 3 2016 - The National Football League's return to Mexico for a regular-season game in 2016 will be presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte. NFL México and Grupo Financiero Banorte unveiled the game logo for the first-ever Monday Night Football game to be played outside the US.

On November 21, the Oakland Raiders will host the Houston Texans at historic Estadio Azteca. The logo for the game highlights the national colors of red and green, promoting the strong sense of pride Mexican fans feel about the NFL returning to their city.

The logo was unveiled by José Antonio Calatayud, Chief Marketing Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, and Arturo Olivé, Managing Director of NFL Mexico.

"We are pleased to present the logo we will be using for the Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Texans at Estadio Azteca. I really appreciate Grupo Financiero Banorte's support as the official presenting partner and its dedication and commitment to have this incredible event come to life," Olivé said.

With less than six months to go for the event at Estadio Azteca, the interest to attend an NFL game grows every minute. To date, more than 110,000 fans have registered at NFL.com/Mexico to obtain more information on the game and tickets.

An exclusive presale will be held in July through Ticket Master Mexico; more information on ticket sale dates and procedures will be announced in the future.

Calatayud commented that there will be an exclusive ticket presale for Banorte's clients.

"The passion and excitement of NFL fans in Mexico is evident, as we have seen great interest for the NFL's return to Mexico. Grupo Financiero Banorte is proud to be part of this excitement and to partner with the NFL to offer Banorte clients presale access to tickets for this marquee event at Estadio Azteca," Calatayud said.

As part of the press conference, Olivé also thanked Visit Mexico and Estadio Azteca, as well as Televisa and ESPN, for "their invaluable support to bring a regular-season game to Mexico, a dream come true for many fans. I thank you all."

Olivé also confirmed that the game will be televised live on Televisa and ESPN in Mexico.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.