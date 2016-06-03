NFL game in Mexico presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte

Mexico City, June 3 2016 - The National Football League's return to Mexico for a regular-season game in 2016 will be presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte. NFL México and Grupo Financiero Banorte unveiled the game logo for the first-ever Monday Night Football game to be played outside the US.
On November 21, the Oakland Raiders will host the Houston Texans at historic Estadio Azteca. The logo for the game highlights the national colors of red and green, promoting the strong sense of pride Mexican fans feel about the NFL returning to their city.
The logo was unveiled by José Antonio Calatayud, Chief Marketing Officer of Grupo Financiero Banorte, and Arturo Olivé, Managing Director of NFL Mexico.
"We are pleased to present the logo we will be using for the Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Texans at Estadio Azteca. I really appreciate Grupo Financiero Banorte's support as the official presenting partner and its dedication and commitment to have this incredible event come to life," Olivé said.
With less than six months to go for the event at Estadio Azteca, the interest to attend an NFL game grows every minute. To date, more than 110,000 fans have registered at NFL.com/Mexico to obtain more information on the game and tickets.
An exclusive presale will be held in July through Ticket Master Mexico; more information on ticket sale dates and procedures will be announced in the future.
Calatayud commented that there will be an exclusive ticket presale for Banorte's clients.
"The passion and excitement of NFL fans in Mexico is evident, as we have seen great interest for the NFL's return to Mexico. Grupo Financiero Banorte is proud to be part of this excitement and to partner with the NFL to offer Banorte clients presale access to tickets for this marquee event at Estadio Azteca," Calatayud said.
As part of the press conference, Olivé also thanked Visit Mexico and Estadio Azteca, as well as Televisa and ESPN, for "their invaluable support to bring a regular-season game to Mexico, a dream come true for many fans. I thank you all."
Olivé also confirmed that the game will be televised live on Televisa and ESPN in Mexico.