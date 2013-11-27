NFL, FOX Deportes announce historic broadcast partnership

Under the deal, FOX Deportes will broadcast a series of NFL games, beginning November 28, 2013, through the 2014 season. The lineup this season includes FOX's Thanksgiving and postseason games, closing with the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl XLVIII. The deal expands for the 2014 season to include FOX's national preseason games, followed by FOX's Thanksgiving and postseason games. All NFL games on FOX continue to be available in Spanish via SAP (Secondary Audio Program).