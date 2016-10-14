NFL Foundation pledges $300K to aid Hurricane Matthew relief

The National Football League Foundation will contribute a minimum of $300,000 to aid in international and domestic relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Matthew.
The NFL Foundation's contributions will support various relief organizations, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and UNICEF. A total of $100,000 will go to the Salvation Army and UNICEF to support relief efforts and assist victims in impacted areas of the Caribbean, including Haiti and the Bahamas. The NFL Foundation will provide an additional $100,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief and recovery efforts in impacted areas of the southeastern United States.
In addition to these contributions, the NFL Foundation will help to restore youth and high school football programs in impacted areas of the southeast. Committing a minimum of $100,000 to this effort, the NFL, together with USA Football, will replace damaged or lost equipment and uniforms, as well as address other needs, in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. The NFL and USA Football will work with area athletic organizations to determine which local programs are in the most need.
Several NFL teams and players have pledged to assist relief efforts in their communities and beyond. NFL players with Haitian ties, including Cliff Avril (Seattle), Nickell Robey-Coleman (Buffalo), Leger Douzable (Buffalo), Elvis Dumervil (Baltimore), Pierre Garcon (Washington), Ricky Jean Francois (Washington), and NFL Legends, including Jay Feely, have personally provided aid and support in Haiti.
Below are a sample of ways NFL teams are supporting Hurricane Matthew relief efforts:
Atlanta Falcons
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has made a $25,000 grant to CARE and will be making a $25,000 grant to the Mission of Hope to support Hurricane Matthew disaster relief efforts.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Charities is providing $250,000 in grant funding to assist high school athletic programs in North and South Carolina that have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Matthew and the storm's aftermath. Grants will assist in the replacement or repair of equipment, supplies or athletic infrastructure lost or damaged due to Hurricane Matthew.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Jaguars Foundation will make a $25,000 contribution to the Northeast Florida Chapter of the American Red Cross. The Jaguars will evaluate opportunities to offer continued support as relief and recovery efforts evolve in the coming weeks. This donation is designed to support the immediate short-term needs of those on the First Coast who are in need of assistance. The Jaguars also plan to recognize and salute area first responders at their next home game on Oct. 23 against the Oakland Raiders.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins organization contributed to a series of relief efforts, including a $100,000 contribution from its foundation to support efforts in Haiti, Cuba, The Bahamas and communities in Florida impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Funds will provide much needed support in both the near and long term for impacted areas. Dolphins fans also have contributed to the cause: all proceeds from game day 50/50 raffles at Hard Rock Stadium on 10/9, 10/16 and 10/23 will go toward relief efforts. Additionally, ticket holders can donate supplies at stadium gates throughout the month and fans can visit the Dolphins' website to donate directly to relief organizations, including the Miami Foundation (Caribbean Community Relief Fund), American Red Cross (Hurricane Matthew), Jamaican Red Cross, Surge for Water, UNICEF and Salvation Army.
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya personally delivered much needed hurricane relief supplies to The Bahamas this past Saturday following the passage of Hurricane Matthew. The Redskins flew in a private jet filled with relief supplies, including batteries, food, blankets, candles, non-perishable food items, and children's games. The Snyder family also donated their plane to Redskins players Pierre Garcon and Ricky Jean Francois who traveled to Haiti on behalf of the team to provide medical supplies from the team's athletic training staff to people in need.