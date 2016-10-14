NFL Foundation pledges $300K to aid Hurricane Matthew relief

The Miami Dolphins organization contributed to a series of relief efforts, including a $100,000 contribution from its foundation to support efforts in Haiti, Cuba, The Bahamas and communities in Florida impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Funds will provide much needed support in both the near and long term for impacted areas. Dolphins fans also have contributed to the cause: all proceeds from game day 50/50 raffles at Hard Rock Stadium on 10/9, 10/16 and 10/23 will go toward relief efforts. Additionally, ticket holders can donate supplies at stadium gates throughout the month and fans can visit the Dolphins' website to donate directly to relief organizations, including the Miami Foundation (Caribbean Community Relief Fund), American Red Cross (Hurricane Matthew), Jamaican Red Cross, Surge for Water, UNICEF and Salvation Army.