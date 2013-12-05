NFL fines Tramon Williams $26,250 for shoving official

The playoff picture
There are a few clear ways to get fined by the NFL. Making contact with an official is one of them.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williamswas fined $26,250 on Thanksgiving for contact with an official, according to a source.
Williams confirmed the news and said he was going to appeal. The $26,250 fine is a standard issue amount for bumping an official.
Williams said he thought he was shoving a Detroit Lions player in Thursday's 40-10 loss when he accidentally pushed an official. Intent doesn't really matter in this case.
