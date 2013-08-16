Around the League

NFL fines roundup: Bernard Pollard docked $10K for hit

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 10:09 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

What's a weekly NFL fines cattle call without Bernard Pollard in the mix?

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Tennessee Titans safety has been docked $10,000 by the league for a late hit out of bounds during an Aug. 8 preseason loss to the Washington Redskins, per an NFL spokesman.

The fine comes as no surprise after Pollard launched himself onto the back of Redskins wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, netting a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Pollard told The Tennessean this week that he didn't believe he'd be fined: "You have to look at (it) for me, as a defender. I am already coming in and already going in to make the hit, so I don't see his other foot go out. He was inbounds and his other foot finally went out."

Said Pollard: "For me as a defender, I am going to make the hit. I am going to hit you. There have been times I have been late and there have been times when I've had solid hits, but for me, I can't worry about whether the league is going to fine me or not."

Other fines, as confirmed by the league:

»Detroit Lions linebacker Travis Lewis was docked $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle in a 26-17 preseason win over the New York Jets.

»San Diego Chargers guard Johnnie Troutman was fined $15,750 for an illegal peel-back block.

»Titans defensive lineman Nigel Nicholas was docked $15,750 for roughing the passer.

»Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jason Worilds is out $15,750 for roughing the passer.

»Redskins defensive end Chris Baker was fined $15,750 for striking a Titans quarterback below the knees.

»Redskins tight end Fred Davis was hit with a $7,875 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

» Redskins rookie safety Bacarri Rambo was fined $7,875 for a late hit.

»St. Louis Rams linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong is out $7,875 for a facemask penalty.

»Seattle Seahawks cornerback Antoine Winfield was docked $7,875 for a late hit.

»Dallas Cowboys safety Eric Frampton was fined $7,875 for a late hit.

»Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jason Worilds is out $15,750 for roughing the passer.

»Miami Dolphins cornerback Jimmy Wilson was docked $7,875 for a late hit.

»Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jalil Brown was fined $7,875 for a late hit.

»Oakland Raiders cornerback Brandian Ross was fined $7,875 for a late hit.

»Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shawn Loiseau was docked $7,875 for a late hit.

