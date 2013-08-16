NFL fines roundup: Bernard Pollard docked $10K for hit

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Tennessee Titans safety has been docked $10,000 by the league for a late hit out of bounds during an Aug. 8 preseason loss to the Washington Redskins, per an NFL spokesman.
The fine comes as no surprise after Pollard launched himself onto the back of Redskins wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, netting a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Pollard told The Tennessean this week that he didn't believe he'd be fined: "You have to look at (it) for me, as a defender. I am already coming in and already going in to make the hit, so I don't see his other foot go out. He was inbounds and his other foot finally went out."
Said Pollard: "For me as a defender, I am going to make the hit. I am going to hit you. There have been times I have been late and there have been times when I've had solid hits, but for me, I can't worry about whether the league is going to fine me or not."
Other fines, as confirmed by the league:
»Detroit Lions linebacker Travis Lewis was docked $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle in a 26-17 preseason win over the New York Jets.
»Redskins defensive end Chris Baker was fined $15,750 for striking a Titans quarterback below the knees.