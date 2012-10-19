NFL fines Redskins, Bills $20K each over injury report policy

Published: Oct 19, 2012 at 11:12 AM

NEW YORK -- The NFL fined the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills $20,000 each Friday for violating league procedures on reporting injuries.

The injuries involved Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III and Bills defensive end Mario Williams.

Washington was fined for not properly updating media on Griffin's status during an Oct. 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons after he left with a head injury that turned out to be a mild concussion. The team said during the game that Griffin was "shaken up."

"In reviewing the matter, the appropriate medical care for Griffin was never in question," the NFL said in a statement Friday. "The Redskins' medical staff acted appropriately and with great care for Griffin's well-being.

Griffin was hit legally at the end of a run when he didn't slide, and the Redskins said his return was questionable. There was no further update on his injury or playing status during the game, but afterward the Redskins confirmed that Griffin sustained a concussion. The team's medical staff said it informed coach Mike Shanahan during the game that Griffin was being taken to the locker room to be evaluated.

Shanahan has said he inadvertently characterized after the game what the trainers had told him during the game with his "shaken up" comment and that he wasn't informed Griffin had a concussion until after the game.

Redskins athletic trainer Larry Hess said the team's medical staff confirmed a diagnosis of concussion with "two to three minutes" left in the game. At that point, the Redskins should have updated Griffin's status for the media, changing it from questionable to out with a concussion.

"Clubs are required to provide accurate and timely injury information during games," the NFL said in its statement.

The Bills failed to list Williams on the injury report while he was being treated for a sprained left wrist. Williams said Oct. 3 that the wrist had been bothering him and limiting his effectiveness. The league said Williams should have been on the injury report during that time; he has been on it the last two weeks.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

