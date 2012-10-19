NFL fines Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins over injuries

Griffin left the game after taking a hard hit in the third quarter. The Redskins announced that he was "shaken up" and his return was questionable. There was no further update on his injury or playing status during the game. After the game, the Redskins confirmed that Griffin had sustained a concussion. The medical staff said it informed Coach Shanahan during the game that Griffin was being taken to the locker room to be evaluated. Coach Shanahan stated that he inadvertently characterized after the game what the trainers had told him during the game and that he was not informed Griffin had a concussion until after the game.