NFL fines Baltimore Ravens $20K over Ed Reed injury

The NFL fined the team $20,000 on Friday for violating the league's procedures for reporting injury information.
Reed said in an interview with a local radio station Oct. 17 that he'd been playing with a torn labrum. The safety acknowledged during the interview that the injury could be affecting his play.
The Ravens got in trouble because Reed wasn't listed on their injury report. Per NFL rules, Reed should have been listed on the report with a shoulder injury and as a full participant in practice.
The injury report policy reads as follows: "All players with significant or noteworthy injuries must be listed on the report, even if the player takes all the reps in practice, and even if the team is certain that he will play in the upcoming game. This is especially true of key players and those players whose injuries have been covered extensively by the media."
The Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills each were fined the same amount last week for failing to disclose injury information on Robert Griffin III and Mario Williams, respectively.
NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Ravens were "very upset" with Reed's decision to go public with the injury. That's probably because they knew this day was coming.