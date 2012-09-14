NFL fine roundup: Titus Young not docked for headbutt

Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young was benched by the Jim Schwartz for headbutting Rams cornerback Janoris Jenkins during last week's game. He was penalized.
The punishment will end there. The NFL told Around the League on Friday that Young will not be fined for the infraction. Some other noteworthy fine news:
» Cincinnati Bengals safety Taylor Mays was fined $21,000 for unnecessary roughness. He made helmet to helmet contact on a Ravens tight end Ed Dickson, a defenseless player, on a pass play.
» Denver Broncos safety Rahim Moore was fined $21,000 for unnecessary roughness. He unnecessarily struck Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the head and neck area.
» Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith was fined $21,000 for kicking Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito. Smith was apparently retaliating against Incognito for wrenching Smith's ankle, but the league did not punish Incognito.
» Jeff McLane of the Phiadelphia Inquirer reports that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jason Babin was fined $15,750 for "unnecessarily" driving Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden into ground.