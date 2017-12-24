NFL finalizes Week 17 schedule; no Sunday Night Football game

The National Football League confirmed the Week 17 schedule on Sunday night, flexing multiple games with playoff implications into the 4:25 p.m. ET slot. While there are now nine games in the late window, there will be no Sunday Night Football game.
Below are the changes to the schedule:
The Cincinnati-Baltimore, Buffalo-Miami and Jacksonville-Tennessee games will all move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET and remain on CBS.
The Carolina-Atlanta and New Orleans-Tampa Bay games will both move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET and remain on FOX.
In order to ensure that all games with playoff implications that impact each other are played at the same time, there will be no Sunday night game in Week 17.
"We felt that both from a competitive standpoint and from a fan perspective, the most fair thing to do is to schedule all Week 17 games in either the 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET windows," said NFL Senior Vice President of Broadcasting Howard Katz. "This ensures that we do not have a matchup on Sunday Night Football on New Year's Eve that because of earlier results has no playoff implications for one or both of the competing teams."
Following is the Week 17 NFL schedule (all times are ET):
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31
Green Bay at Detroit (1 p.m., FOX)
Houston at Indianapolis (1 p.m., CBS)
Chicago at Minnesota (1 p.m., FOX)
New York Jets at New England (1 p.m., CBS)
Washington at New York Giants (1 p.m., FOX)
Dallas at Philadelphia (1 p.m., FOX)
Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1 p.m., CBS)
Carolina at Atlanta (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Cincinnati at Baltimore (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Kansas City at Denver (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m., CBS)
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Buffalo at Miami (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Arizona at Seattle (4:25 p.m., FOX)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Jacksonville at Tennessee (4:25 p.m., CBS)