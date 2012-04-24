NFL Films: Tebow's 'cultural resonance' has him top 10

When NFL Films ranked Tim Tebow at No. 7 on their Top 10 Heisman Trophy Winners list, viewers -- and NFL bloggers nationwide -- wanted answers.
"This isn't a personnel department's draft evaluation, it's a ranking of stars. That's what your ideal Heisman winner is -- a star," the show's producers wrote.
Here's how they built their top 10:
• Who had the best NFL career?
• Who had signature plays and great moments?
• Who had box-office appeal? Who sells tickets? Who sells jerseys?
• Who has cultural resonance? Who passes the Mom test?
Mothers would agree: It's easier to see how Tebow cracked this list.