NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Diggs has suffered along with quarterback Josh Allen, who hasn’t been the same since the first month of the season. But he rebounded from a season-worst 10.80 fantasy points to a respectable 15.20 points against the Patriots last week. Diggs should benefit the most going up against the Seahawks, who have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. There might be a bit of liberation from finally knocking off the Patriots combined with the Seahawks traveling to the East Coast after a huge win over the 49ers that could be huge opportunity for the Bills this week. But even in the best of circumstances, the Seahawks defense hasn’t been great, so let’s go.
As a young dad like Russell Wilson, I get trying to balance the production between his two favorite receivers. It’s the same deal I go through with my children when we try to land on a film for our Friday movie night. I’ve let my children Ahsoka and Wedge alternate each week. Similarly, Wilson has seemingly rotated the production between DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with each taking a week recently to run the show, so to speak. So just going on the trend, we are starting Tyler. And I jest, because relying on trends like that is kind of stupid. But I understand how managers with Tyler are freaking out because the production isn’t consistent. But I’m confident in him. The matchup is tough, that’s for sure. But the Seahawks have established themselves as an offense that’s pretty much matchup proof. My only request is to find some common ground where both DK and Tyler can eat. Like when we watch Into the Spider-Verse. Both kids love that movie, and it’s a win-win for me. (And is Jake Johnson low-key one of the best Peter Parkers ever?)
The Vikings have allowed 15 touchdowns to receivers this season. That’s the highest total this season. Jones had more than a fourth of that total in one game against the Vikings last year. Although that’s the kind of thing that haunts you. Like there’s this hole I nearly aced a few months ago. I haven’t hit that green in regulation since that time. Maybe a few times here or there. But we should have confidence in Jones, who has scored at least 13 fantasy points in back-to-back games. He had close to 20 fantasy points in a tough matchup against the Colts last week. And with Kenny Golladay out this week, I expect Jones to be the target leader for the Lions. I also have a deep sleeper for the Lions in this game. Hit me up on Twitter and I’ll give it to you.
On one hand, you have to admire Terry for how well he’s played with the level of quarterback play in Washington. On the other hand, you have to openly wonder if Kyle Allen is the best current quarterback in the NFC East. Fine, I jest. Barely. But you can’t say Terry isn't doing the most with what he has been dealt. He’s had double-digit targets in four games this year, including three of his last four. The matchup against the Giants is fine. It’s not like he’s going up against the Seahawks. But I’m counting on the top receiving option for a game that could be more entertaining than it has any right to be.
Ian Kenyon made such an amazing observation on Twitter, saying the Texans and Packers could have easily made a deal if Bill O’Brien was still around. And as somebody who trades in Bill O’Brien jokes, I’m UPSET I didn’t think of that first. Well done, Ian. And as a Bears fan, I will continue to enjoy the fact the Packers are so unwilling to surround their star quarterback with talent. Like the way Tampa Bay is doing with Tom Brady. And for the record, it wouldn’t have been so bad in fantasy. Aaron Rodgers had a pair of top-10 fantasy receivers in 2016 with Jordy Nelson (No. 2) and Davante Adams (No. 9). And Fuller would have been fine. And from a pure football standpoint it would be interesting to see what he could have done with Adams taking coverage away from him allowing him to run free because you couldn’t role coverage away from Adams. But that’s enough about a move that didn’t happen. I’m starting Fuller this week. The Jaguars have allowed just six touchdown passes this season to receivers, but I’m confident enough to go back to Fuller.
All right, it feels like we can trust JuJu again. It wasn’t always that way this season. There were those who were wondering if JuJu was ever going to get back to his elite level status. It’s kind of like Fast and the Furious movies. We didn’t know if the franchise was going to survive after 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift (which was actually not bad). But then they really hit their stride once The Rock got on the scene and it’s been amazing ever since. I’m taking JuJu against the Cowboys, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this season. We don’t anticipate a huge game from Ben Roethlisberger, but you can start the Steelers receivers. Watch, Chase Claypool probably runs one in this week, too.
Sit 'em
I mean, once the Cowboys announced Cooper Rush was a possibility to start this week, I’m out. I was going to list Michael Gallup or CeeDee Lamb in this spot. But let’s just go ahead and add Amari Cooper to this list as well. And it’s not that these quarterbacks couldn’t be good, be it Cooper or Da Nooch (which sounds like a cool name for a TV show). The offensive line has been bad. The Cowboys offensive line was like a car that was on its last legs. You noticed it started leaking oil on the driveway. The check engine light turned on. And then eventually, you had to leave it on the side of the road. Because that’s what injuries and retirements have done. And Dak was the only thing holding it together, like a giant piece of duct tape. It’s a shame because you can throw on the Steelers. Well, most NFL quarterbacks could. I just can’t take the risk this week.
He’s this year’s DeVante Parker. Finally hitting his stride late in his career, but Titans fans and fantasy enthusiasts aren’t complaining. And shout out to IMPACT champion Eric Young, who joined Micheal F. Florio, Johnny Bananas and me for the Fantasy Football Spectacular in the preseason and called the Davis breakout. And that seems like a weird lead-in to say not to start Davis this week. But the Bears have been exceptionally tough against opposing receivers this season. The Bears gave up a pair of touchdown passes last week, but they went to tight end Jared Cook and quarterback Taysom Hill.
Anderson has been a huge get for fantasy enthusiasts over the first half of the fantasy season. But there is also a looming threat that this could have been a bit of a fantasy mirage. Like rooting for a baseball team that has a bad bullpen. Like even though you’re leading, you know that the implosion is coming. I don’t think it will be that dramatic for Anderson. He’s a good player. But he’s trended down the pass couple of weeks. Hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1. And he has the Chiefs, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to receivers this year. Also something I noticed on Thursday last. D.J. Moore ran way more underneath routes than usual. Teddy Bridgewater missed him a number of times, even though he was open. I expect them to fix that in practice this week and give more looks to Moore.
Shepard didn’t seem slowed by his shoulder and toe injuries on Monday night as he had eight receptions for 74 yards. But we’re going to avoid the matchup against the Football Team, that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. They have also allowed the fewest passing yards this season (929). Oh, and Shepard’s quarterback is Daniel Jones. That’s also the biggest thing. But also Washington FT really being good against receivers, too.