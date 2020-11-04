NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

As a young dad like ﻿Russell Wilson﻿, I get trying to balance the production between his two favorite receivers. It’s the same deal I go through with my children when we try to land on a film for our Friday movie night. I’ve let my children Ahsoka and Wedge alternate each week. Similarly, Wilson has seemingly rotated the production between ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ with each taking a week recently to run the show, so to speak. So just going on the trend, we are starting Tyler. And I jest, because relying on trends like that is kind of stupid. But I understand how managers with Tyler are freaking out because the production isn’t consistent. But I’m confident in him. The matchup is tough, that’s for sure. But the Seahawks have established themselves as an offense that’s pretty much matchup proof. My only request is to find some common ground where both DK and Tyler can eat. Like when we watch Into the Spider-Verse. Both kids love that movie, and it’s a win-win for me. (And is Jake Johnson low-key one of the best Peter Parkers ever?)