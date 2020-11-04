Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Intro

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 11:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Start ﻿Antonio Brown﻿.

I know you're going to ask, so I might as well get that out of the way. Right off the top. Because it probably is the most pertinent lineup decision for a lot of you this week. The good news, we've been down this road previously. Remember last year? The Patriots brought in AB. We spent a full week talking about whether we should wait and see or run and get him into the lineup.

I remember being on Fantasy Live and telling everyone to play Brown that week. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has this way of making his new teammates get comfortable. Brown went out and had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. It was the only game he played for the Patriots and the last NFL game he has played. But to me, not much has changed. Brady is still going to want to get AB involved. His new Buccaneers teammates want to be as welcoming as possible. You need to start him. It's kind of like when these former WWE guys jump to AEW. You need to get them out there as soon as possible. What good is having Miro if you're just going to keep him in the back for a number of weeks? You make that big splash immediately.

And I expect his production to be very similar to what we saw last year. Four to six catches. Just over 50 yards. And an opportunity for a touchdown. Because you know Brady is going to look for him any time they get near the goal line.

Now that we've settled that, let's get into this week's starts and sits. 

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter @adamrank.

