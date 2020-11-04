NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

I’m not some “start your studs” snob, and I’m not afraid to make a bold pick when I need to. Do I look like some dude who goes to high-end wine club, and not seedy beach bars? I used to hang out at Cassidy’s in Newport Beach back in the day, for crying out loud. You know, before kids and a pandemic. But here’s my thing with Lamar. This matchup against the Colts is tough. They have allowed the fewest points to quarterbacks this season (13.2). But let’s look at the last couple of games. Stafford went for 336 and three touchdowns against them last week. Burrow had 313 passing against them in Week 6. Even ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ wasn’t bad against them. So I look at the floor Lamar gives you running the football. And I’m taking the chance. Now, if you have, say, have ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ on your bench. Fine. I make that move to the Chargers QB. But I’m going with Lamar in a breakout game this week against the Colts. Especially in a Baltimore revenge game! (Baltimore, let me know if this is still a thing.)