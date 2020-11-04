NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

I’m sure you’ve heard me grouse about this previously. But I have a very important league with some of my friends from the Second City (and Las Vegas). All of whom let me auto-pick my team without a single text or anything. The team is fine (I have the best record in the league because of my waiver-wire skills). But I have this hot-cold relationship with DJ that Katy Perry would sing about (or did actually). It was great last week when I could leave him on my bench and not have to worry about it. But Johnson keeps having these great matchups, like the one this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed 22.8 fantasy points per game this year and I have to start him. Mostly because my guy Gio is on a bye this week.