NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Kickers

This seems like such an obvious pick, but Butker has reached double-digits only once since Week 2. It’s like the Chiefs offense is so good, dude ends up kicking just five extra points and calls it a day. Which is probably the chief reason to abolish the kicker position in fantasy. Oh shoot, I see what I just did there with chief reason. And that was unintentional, but I’m delighted by it in hindsight, so I’m going to keep it. But really. This is going to be my pitch for the developers. A fifth extra point by a kicker should be worth 10, just so they can also enjoy in the scoring bonanza. That would be fun, right?