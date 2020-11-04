NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

Hockenson had his three-game touchdown streak snapped last week against the Colts. But he still caught seven of 10 targets for 65 yards so he ended up with 13.5 fantasy points. Remember when the Lions drafted Hockenson and everyone said he was going to be the Lions' version of Gronk because Matt Patricia was going to instill the Patriots Way? The only thing is, they didn’t realize it was going to be the 2020 version of the Patriots Way. Oh, I’m kidding. That’s too harsh. I will say Hockenson isn’t quite Baby Gronk at this point. But he’s consistent and you need to play him this week against the Vikings. They’ve allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this year, but the volume works for Hockenson even if he doesn’t get in the end zone. And remember, no ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ this week.