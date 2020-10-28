NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

Still won’t stop being weird that we’re going after the Seahawks defense. But they have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this week (60.15). And the most yards per game to wide receivers (280.2). Now we just have to convince our buddy Kyle Shanahan to dial it up in this game. An intense rivalry like this, I don’t think we have to convince him too much. Like when my wife wants to order pizza, it’s a pretty easy sell for me. Hopefully Kyle goes along with this one. Also worth noting ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is out with a hamstring injury so this could just lead to more opportunities for Aiyuk. Though I expect Kittle to crush it in this game, too.