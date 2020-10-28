NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

He’s been too hot lately to even think about putting him on the bench, save for the most extreme cases. I know some of you are juggling Herbert with guys like Aaron Rodgers or Josh Allen. Maybe even Mahomes. This is going to be a situation all year unless you can deal one of those signal-callers. In the meantime, I’m asking you to check the rankings before you make a final decision. Or just go with your gut. Because here is what we do know about Herbert this season: He’s averaging 25.16 fantasy points this year, which would make him the QB4. The only thing that might give you pause is the altitude in Denver and the weather. But dude played college ball at Oregon, so he’s good. For the record, he played in the Pac-12, but never started a game at Colorado. Did play two late-season games at Utah, though, but those games weren’t cold. But he did have six touchdowns and no picks. Which doesn’t mean anything, really. But wanted to show that I went through his college career to help you out. You’re welcome.