NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs

We will continue to ride with Clyde for the foreseeable future. Obviously ﻿﻿﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿﻿﻿ is going to be a problem, but we have no reason to worry about it right now. CEH has been the model of consistency this year, hitting more than 11 fantasy points in every game this year and he did it again against the Broncos when it seemed like the offense wasn’t doing much. Clyde has more scrimmage yards this season than ﻿﻿﻿Derrick Henry﻿﻿﻿ and every other running back, save for ﻿﻿﻿Alvin Kamara﻿﻿﻿. Let’s ride. And there is a chance this also becomes a blowout and he’s not going to get as many opportunities, but he’s going to get double-digit points again. The Jets have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season (27.63). And speaking of Bell, yes, I love him as a flex option this week, too. And, you know, REVENGE GAME. You’ll really get a sense of what Andy Reid thinks of Adam Gase and Gregg Williams this week. Because if you see Bell out there running the Wildcat while they are up 40, we will know.