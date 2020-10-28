NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

Fant has quietly been crushing it this season for the Broncos, averaging 12.34 fantasy points per game this year. Which makes him the TE6. The only problem is he’s always thought of as the third Iowa tight end behind ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿. But remember, Dean Ambrose was kind of thought of as the third guy in The Shield behind Tyler Black and Roman Reigns and now he’s the AEW World Champion. So he’s got that going for him. And a good matchup against the Chargers who have allowed a top-seven tight end in two of their last three games.