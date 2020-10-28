NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The Broncos have allowed opposing defenses to post the most fantasy points, obviously a lot of that coming from last week’s game against the Chiefs (props to you who have the Chiefs because you have that game and the Jets next week). The Broncos as a team have thrown 10 picks this season. That’s tied for second in the NFL.
The Bills defense hasn’t been as great as you would have figured coming into this season. Like, you don’t have to worry about starting your studs against them. And a lot of you might have picked them up this year thinking they were going to be tough. Last week was the first time they have notched double-digit points this season. But there’s a great opportunity this week against the Patriots, who have allowed the third-most points to defenses.
The Jets are one of the teams you always start your defenses against. The Cowboys are starting to work their way into that category, as well. The Cowboys have allowed 20 sacks this season and have a lot of issues on the offensive line. The Cowboys also have some questions at quarterback this week which could provide opportunity for the Eagles. Which I believe is the nicest possible way that I could put that.
The Rams have scored double-digit points in three of their last four weeks. And on Monday night they made Leonard Floyd look like he should have been a top-10 pick in the draft. And no, I’m not bitter as a Bears fan at all. Well, maybe a little. Fine, a lot. I’m going back with the Rams this week. I know there could be a letdown because this is the NFL. And Tua Tagovailoa isn’t an ordinary rookie, so I’m not picking on him. I’m just endorsing the Rams.
The Colts have scored at least seven fantasy points in four of six games this year and have double-digit points in three of those contests. They didn’t look great last time we saw them in Week 6 against the Bengals. And I’m a little worried because as I’ve written previously, Matthew Stafford is your friend who always comes through when you least expect it. He won’t show up on your birthday or to your wedding. But somehow finds a way to be there when you’ve written him off. And you’re all picturing that person in your life right now, aren’t you?
Sit 'em
The 49ers have looked great again in recent weeks after they dismantled the Rams and Patriots in consecutive weeks. They are a good team and back into the mix as one of the NFC contenders. I’m just not loving this matchup against the Seahawks, who are one of the most daunting challenges for opposing defenses this season. I mean, they put up a ton of points on the Cardinals on Sunday night and the most important part of DK Metcalf’s contribution came on defense.
Muscle memory can be a tough thing to fix. Especially in fantasy football. And I think we’re all hip to the fact the Vikings are not the same formidable defense they have always been. The Vikings are like a movie that has been rebooted (multiple times actually) but the current cast isn’t as great as the original. Like when they rebooted The Mummy in 2017. I’m a Tom Cruise fan, but Brendan Fraser was the G.O.A.T. in that role (and as Ben in Scrubs).
Speaking of defenses that aren’t the same as they used to be, it’s the Seahawks. It’s kind of like if the Legion of Doom replaced Lex Luther with his cousin, Ned. Ned Luther. I mean, it would be cool that he was still trying to live up to the name, but come on. The Seahawks have not ventured into double-digits this season, and yes, they’ve played the Cowboys (and scored just nine points). Games between these two teams were once defensive battles, is something I believe I’ll be telling my kids some day.
The Patriots probably helped carry you to a fantasy title last year. And things started out great. But they have averaged just five points per game in the last three. They just don’t look the same anymore. Bill Belichick is still there. But it’s like when Axl Rose was still touring with Guns N’ Roses, but had Robin Finck and Bucket Head. (Although I saw those shows in 2001 and it was pretty good.) I’m benching the Patriots this week, knowing full well they end up winning this game and being all, “see, the Patriots aren’t done yet!” But we need to remember the Patriots led the NFL in opt-outs this year, and we might be starting to see the effects.
Speaking of defenses that … just kidding. Although the Broncos did show some signs against the Patriots two weeks ago. But the team has averaged just 3.5 fantasy points per game in all other matches (wait, when did I start covering the Premiere League?). I didn’t think I would go into this season thinking, hey, you don’t to start your defense against Justin Herbert this week. But that’s the world we are living in.