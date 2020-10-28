NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

The Patriots probably helped carry you to a fantasy title last year. And things started out great. But they have averaged just five points per game in the last three. They just don’t look the same anymore. Bill Belichick is still there. But it’s like when Axl Rose was still touring with Guns N’ Roses, but had Robin Finck and Bucket Head. (Although I saw those shows in 2001 and it was pretty good.) I’m benching the Patriots this week, knowing full well they end up winning this game and being all, “see, the Patriots aren’t done yet!” But we need to remember the Patriots led the NFL in opt-outs this year, and we might be starting to see the effects.