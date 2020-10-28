NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

Bullock is becoming a regular here. Kind of like the guy you didn’t think you would ever become friends with, but now he’s growing on you. Like who knew that he also liked the Meat Puppets? (Sorry, they played Backwater on SNF and it’s top of mind as I was educating people about this band on Twitter.) Bullock is currently scored the seventh-most points at the position and has at least 10 fantasy points in six of his last seven.