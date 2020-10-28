Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

Published: Oct 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Rodrigo Blankenship
Rodrigo Blankenship
Indianapolis Colts · K
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 3-3-0

If you’re going to ask me if I kept Rodrigo on my bench during his bye week, my answer is going to be you bet I did. There was no way I was going to risk letting him get to the wire this week knowing my friends would fight me for him. He’s currently the second-highest scoring kicker on the season with a 10.5 points per game average. He’s also scored at least seven points in every contest this year.

Mason Crosby
Mason Crosby
Green Bay Packers · K
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020 · 1-5-0

Always pick up a kicker on a productive offense. Or if that team’s quarterback still feels like he has something to prove after he was humbled in Tampa Bay. Crosby scored 11 points against the Vikings in Week 1. And Minnesota has given up the most fantasy points to kickers this season (14).

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos · K
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020 · 2-4-0

McManus has converted on nearly 93% of his kicks this season and has finished as a top-two kicker in two of the last three weeks. He didn’t get much of a chance against the Chiefs last week, because, you know, it’s the Chiefs. But he’s got a better chance against the Chargers, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers over the last month.

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles · K
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020 · 2-5-0

When we are targeting the Dallas Cowboys defense, this includes all of the positions, including the kicker. The Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season, coming in at just over 10 points a game. The Cowboys defense has allowed 34.7 fantasy points this season.

Randy Bullock
Randy Bullock
Cincinnati Bengals · K
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020 · 5-1-0

Bullock is becoming a regular here. Kind of like the guy you didn’t think you would ever become friends with, but now he’s growing on you. Like who knew that he also liked the Meat Puppets? (Sorry, they played Backwater on SNF and it’s top of mind as I was educating people about this band on Twitter.) Bullock is currently scored the seventh-most points at the position and has at least 10 fantasy points in six of his last seven.

Sit 'em

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020 · 5-2-0

I want to believe in ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ this week. I feel like he’ll be amazing, as I mentioned. But this is going to be a tough draw for the Fins. The Rams have allowed the sixth-fewest points to kickers this year. And the Rams have been very good on the East Coast this season.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020 · 4-3-0

The Seahawks have been scoring a lot of points this season. But it’s just touchdowns. And I don’t mean just touchdowns because those of us with ﻿Russell Wilson﻿, ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ (when we don’t fade him) love the touchdowns. But Myers is 25th among kickers with an average of 6.5 points per game. And with the 49ers defense playing so well, I’m out.

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots · K
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020 · 2-4-0

This is a huge game for the Patriots, who have lost three consecutive games and seem to be reeling. I feel like this is a perfect chance for the Bills to step up and take control of the AFC East. The Bills have been pretty tough on kickers this season, having allowed an average of just over seven points per game.

Dan Bailey
Dan Bailey
Minnesota Vikings · K
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020 · 5-1-0

As a rule, I don’t generally go for dome kickers going to the great outdoors. And the Packers have been really tough on opposing kickers this season, holding kickers to an average of seven points per game. I don’t expect the Vikings to keep pace with the Packers in this one. And when they fall behind (not if), the Vikings could be going for two-point conversions.

