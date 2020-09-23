NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ has never received an MVP vote. That's weird, right? Like when somebody says they have never seen The Office for example. And I'm not saying that you have to love The Office, or even like it. But to say that you've never seen a show that is basically streaming on free television 24/7, just seems a little too unrealistic for me. I mean, really. You don't have to know the moves to The Scarn, but you've never seen even a minute of The Office?

But it's true, Wilson has never received an MVP vote or a Dundee to my knowledge. Something that is going to be harder to justify if his current trend continues. We spent the offseason begging the Seahawks to Let Russ Cook. And the dude has turned into Gordon Ramsey during the first two weeks of the NFL season. He torched the Falcons for four touchdowns during Week 1. The kind of display where we felt Pete Carroll would have been pleased with, but then the next week, he'd have Russ hand it off 90 times. We got anything but that.

Russell threw five touchdown passes in the Seahawks' thrilling win over the Patriots. (And can we talk for a moment on how Carroll must have felt after that game? Saying, "See, running isn't always automatic, Bill!") But Wilson joined some elite company with that performance. The only other player to ever throw five touchdowns against Belichick's Patriots is ﻿Drew Brees﻿. Who did it in 2009 – the year the Saints won the Super Bowl. And the year Brees won the MVP award. Just kidding, Brees hasn't been allowed to win the MVP award, either. Although he was Super Bowl MVP, which I have to guess is better.

The award seems inevitable for Wilson though, and history is on his side. Wilson is the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least nine touchdown passes and one or less interceptions through the first two games of the season. The other two are ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ (2018) and ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ (2013). Both went on to win MVP awards.