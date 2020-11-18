NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

The Steelers' big three of receivers are one of my favorite trios since the New Day. And I could sit here and try to figure out which one is which – fine, Chase is Big E, JuJu is Xavier and ﻿﻿Diontae Johnson﻿﻿ is Kofi, just don’t hold me to this – but let’s talk some fantasy production. All three received double-digit targets last week, with Chase getting 10. He wasn’t quite as efficient as the other two but still managed 56 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s the team’s go-to when they get near the goal line, so that makes him an exciting prospect. Even though he seems touchdown dependent (he has nine of them), he’s still scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games. The Jaguars have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers over the last four weeks.