NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The Steelers' big three of receivers are one of my favorite trios since the New Day. And I could sit here and try to figure out which one is which – fine, Chase is Big E, JuJu is Xavier and Diontae Johnson is Kofi, just don’t hold me to this – but let’s talk some fantasy production. All three received double-digit targets last week, with Chase getting 10. He wasn’t quite as efficient as the other two but still managed 56 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s the team’s go-to when they get near the goal line, so that makes him an exciting prospect. Even though he seems touchdown dependent (he has nine of them), he’s still scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games. The Jaguars have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers over the last four weeks.
I traded Gio Bernard for Fulgham in my League of Record last week and I’ve got to say I wasn’t thrilled with the production (but still won my matchup). He ended up being fourth on the team in targets behind Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert. Not that it matters when your quarterback is throwing for 208 yards. The Browns have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers this year. And 12 touchdowns to receivers this year. And you have to factor in that they have played in two severe weather games. The weather in Cleveland this week is supposed to be 16 degrees and raining. Sorry, 61 to you Fahrenheit people. I’m going to be very interested to see how this unfolds over the coming weeks. Reagor is rostered in about 13% of NFL.com leagues headed into Tuesday’s waiver claims. You might want to low-key add him as well.
Hollywood Brown is the come-to-life version of the “do something” meme. Because we keep waiting for him to have that breakout game. And yet, he hasn’t scored 20 fantasy points in a game this season. But it’s not all his fault. Especially lately. The Ravens went from the Steelers to the Colts and then he was shadowed by J.C. Jackson on Sunday night. The matchup will be much improved this week. The Titans have allowed the second-most production to wide receivers this season.
Jeudy shook off a shoulder injury on Sunday and still managed to get double-digit fantasy points for the third time in successive weeks. He’s had at least eight targets in every game of this streak and that should continue against the Dolphins this week. Miami has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to receivers, so it’s not like it’s a layup or anything like Swaggy C in The Challenge (yes, I’m too old to be watching that still). I trust him, even though I wish his quarterback was playing better. I’m a Bears fan, I know what I’m talking about.
Listen, I’ve been a huge fan of Tee since he came into the league. I thought this was a brilliant second-round pick by the Bengals, who have a very good offensive foundation moving forward. And Tee is kind of matchup proof. He went for 22.5 against the Steelers last week, so we’re going to be starting him from now on, matchup be dammed. It’s liberating. Kind of like when you realize that you can wear sneakers with a suit and your life has been changed for good. He’s had at least 18 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Double-digit points in every game since Week 3.
I’m putting a lot of faith into the rookies this week. And if you know me well enough, that’s 100% on brand. Wrestling. Bands of trios (Beastie Boys, Blink 182, Sublime). And going with rookies whenever I can. Lamb had his best post-Dak game two weeks ago before the bye, which was encouraging. Andy Dalton is expected back this week. And I expect him to be able to move the ball through the air. Nick Foles had guys who were open. He just missed them or Anthony Miller was playing volleyball. Dalton should do better than that. So give me this Cowboys passing attack with Amari Cooper and CeeDee. Which means a huge Michael Gallup game. Or even Cedric Wilson. I’m kidding, don’t start those guys. But I’m feeling this for you, Dallas. Think you might even win this game.
Sit 'em
The Rams are the toughest defense against the pass. Jalen Ramsey should start to get into the conversation for DPOY, though his biggest competition might be on his own team. I’m talking about Aaron Donald in case that wasn’t clear. Ramsey shut down DK Metcalf last week and has been fantastic this season. I mean, unless you’re starting guys against him in fantasy. Brown and Ramsey had a heated rivalry when the two played in Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, respectively. Looking forward to seeing it again.
The Bengals are throwing at a prolific pace, but Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have become the top receiving options for the Bengals. Green is kind of hanging around in a mentoring role. I mean, he can still go. But it’s clear the younger guys are taking over. Kind of like the way Ric Flair was the mentor of Evolution back in the day. The Football Team is one of the toughest against receivers this season, allowing the second-fewest points to the position on the year. And maybe this is a week where they are shutting down Boyd and Higgins as the primary receiver that allows Green to run free. But I’m still more confident with Higgins than Green at the moment. Because that’s what 2020 is all about.
You have to be happy for Davis. Great to see him finally live up to his first-round billing, as he’s in the middle of a breakout season. He’s had six weeks of double digits, including 11.70 in a tough matchup against the Colts last week. It’s kind of like watching Drew McIntyre take advantage of his second act with the WWE. And congratulations to him for winning back his title on RAW. Davis has another tough matchup this week against the Baltimore Ravens who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers this year. I’d be comfortable starting A.J. Brown. I’m staying away from Davis.
The Raiders are the only team to have beaten the Chiefs in what seems like forever. No really, it seems like forever. I’m old enough to remember that game in Week 5. Ruggs was awesome. Well, he had two catches for 118 in that game and hauled in a 72-yard touchdown. But it would be a fool’s errand to chase after those points again. And there’s no way the Chiefs are going to let that happen again. I’d look for Nelson Agholor. Maybe Hunter Renfrow. But I can’t imagine the Chiefs will let Ruggs loose again.