NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

Gibson has crushed it again for another week. He scored 22.5 fantasy points against the Lions on Sunday and was the RB7 after the weekend. It was his second-highest total of the season and his consistency has been the key. He’s had at least 12 fantasy points in six of his last eight games. Four rushing touchdowns in last three games combined. But he’s also starting to see some targets out of the backfield. He’s had at least four in four of his last six. The matchup is good against the Bengals. They’ve allowed a lot of rushing yards, but not necessarily touchdowns. I’ll take the rushing production at this point of the season. And I think it’s finally starting to hit me that we have a running back we can count in in D.C., as if Shanahanigans has disappeared altogether. And you might counter with ﻿﻿J.D. McKissic﻿﻿, but the way this FT lineup is constructed, both running backs are startable.